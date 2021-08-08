Mangaluru

Subsidy on transportation of fruits, vegetables through Kisan trains

The Union Ministry of Food Processing has extended a 50% subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail Trains under Operation Greens – TOP to Total scheme. See website: https://mofpi.nic.in/Aatmanirbhar-Bharat/Operation-Greens-%28OTP-to-Total%29/about-og-total.

Under this scheme, 50% subsidy is allowed in freight charges for transporting the notified commodities, the benefit of which will be extended by Chief Parcel Supervisors at the loading station.

The objective is to protect the growers of fruits and vegetables from making distress sale and reduce the post-harvest losses.

Eligible crops in fruits category are mango, banana, guava, kiwi, litchi, papaya, musambi, orange, kinnow, lime, lemon, pineapple, pomegranate, jackfruit, apple, almond, aonla, passion fruit and pear. In the vegetable category are French beans, bitter gourd, brinjal, capsicum, carrot, cauliflower, chillis (green), okra, cucumber, peas, garlic, potato and tomato.

For more details, farmers/eligible entities can approach the nearest parcel office at railway stations, a release from the South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, said on Sunday.


