Sub-Inspector’ssuspension revoked

Sub-Inspector of Udupi Town Police Station Ananthapadmanabha, who was suspended on November 11 for lapses in handling a case of moral policing at Bhujanga Park here on November 2, has been shifted to the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) in the city.

His suspension has been revoked and he has been posted as Sub-Inspector at the District Crime Records Bureau at the District Police Office. He has already reported for duty in his new post, sources in the Police Department said.