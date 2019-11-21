Sub-Inspector’ssuspension revoked

Sub-Inspector of Udupi Town Police Station Ananthapadmanabha, who was suspended on November 11 for lapses in handling a case of moral policing at Bhujanga Park here on November 2, has been shifted to the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) in the city.
His suspension has been revoked and he has been posted as Sub-Inspector at the District Crime Records Bureau at the District Police Office. He has already reported for duty in his new post, sources in the Police Department said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.