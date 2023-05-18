May 18, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate on May 18 suspended Sub-Inspector Srinath Reddy and constable Harshith of Puttur Rural Police Station in connection with the alleged atrocity against persons accused of displaying a banner demeaning Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda. Mr Gowda is an MP and a former Union Minister.

The SP recommended initiation of suitable disciplinary action against the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puttur sub-division.

The actions were taken on the basis of a complaint by Avinash, a resident of Narimogru, one of the nine accused persons in the banner case, who was secured and allegedly assaulted by the police.

According to Dr Amate, a preliminary inquiry by the Additional Superintendent of Police confirmed police atrocity against the accused.

Based on the complaint, Puttur Town police registered cases under Sections 323, 325 and 506 (read with 341) of the Indian Penal Code — for assault with a weapon that could cause death, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint — against the accused police personnel, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Puttur sub-division, the Sub-Inspector and the constable.

Dr. Amate has ordered further investigation into the case by the Deputy Superintendent of Bantwal sub-division.

Puttur Town police had ‘secured’ two persons on May 15 and seven on May 16 in connection with the banner case. On May 17, pictures and videos of some of the accused persons with multiple injuries went viral on social media, prompting the SP to order a probe by the Additional SP.

Not a serious offence

Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, prescribes maximum 6 months of simple imprisonment, or a fine of ₹1,000, or both, for posting banners in public places without written permission from the jurisdictional local body.

The people who put up the banner in Puttur offered ‘shraddhanjali’ (homage) to BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former chief minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda for the miserable defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections

Many argue that displaying the banner did not warrant securing the accused by the police, but for political pressure, reportedly from BJP leaders.

The accused persons are believed to be supporters of Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested as an independent in Puttur after being denied a ticket by the BJP. Mr. Puthila got the second highest number of votes while Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai won the election. The BJP candidate was relegated to the third position.

Supporters of Mr. Puthila suspect Mr. Kateel and Mr. Gowda of denying him the ticket so that they could field a weak BJP candidate to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate.