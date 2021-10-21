Study session on Synodal process

As the first phase of Pope Francis’ “Synod on Synodality” begins at the diocesan levels, the Diocese of Mangaluru organised a study session on the Synodal process, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebration of Diocesan Pastoral Council (DPC) at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, Urwa, here on Thursday.

Parish priest of Bejai John Baptist Saldanha spoke on “Synod on Synodality: A New Way of Being a Church”.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha presented the different nuances of Synodality. The former secretary of DPC and advocate M.P. Noronha spoke on the challenges in the process of synod.

The study session was organised to commence the process of “walking together” at the individual parish level. Hence, all parish priests, parish vice-presidents, diocesan clergy, religious heads of all men and women congregations and all members of DPC were present.

Accordingly, the consultation and discussion in parishes and institutions will be held during November and December, said diocesan contact person for the synod Joseph Martis. A printed guide book on the synodal process containing a questionnaire for consultation and discussions was given to all participants.

The half-a-study session on synodality was concluded with the Holy Eucharistic Mass marking the opening of the 50th anniversary of DPC. The council is an organisation consisting of laity, religious, deacons and priests assisting the Bishop in his pastoral work in the diocese. This council was formed in the diocese in 1971.

“In the last 50 years, the DPC in the diocese has produced lay leaders in the church resulting in a participative church at the local level,” the Bishop said.