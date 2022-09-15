Study market thoroughly and invest wisely: Ex-SEBI member

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 15, 2022 00:12 IST

Gurumoorthy Mahalingam, Former Whole Time Member, Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Monday advised investors to study the market thoroughly and invest wisely with only a small percent of the total amount of money.

He was delivering a talk on “Evolution of Capital Markets in India and the Recent Reforms” to students of Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), here under MSN Knowldege Series lectures. Presently Chairman of the SEBI Advisory Committee on Secondary Markets and Corporate Bond market, Mr. Mahalingam addressed the students at the programme conducted in hybrid mode.

He informed students about the functioning of the capital market and explained the role of SEBI as a regulator. “The trade deficit is one of the biggest issues facing our country. This is caused by the imports being more than the exports, which means there is a need for borrowing continuously. The capital markets play an important role in bridging the trade deficit through FDI and non-residential deposits. India has more than 5,200 listed companies, whereas the US has fewer listed companies than India. India ranks 5th in market capitalization,” he said.

Mr. Mahalingam explained the price to earnings ratio and the importance of mutual funds. “SEBI is framing policies to regulate trading in the derivatives market so that people with risk-bearing powers can trade,” he said.

The MSN Knowledge Series is a series of excellent academic talks to disseminate knowledge in the fields of business, commerce, economics, and finance. Women’s National Education Society President Kudpi Jagadeesh Shenoy, former RBI Deputy Governor and MSNIM Mentor V. Leeladhar, Institute Director Molly. S. Chaudhari and others were present.

