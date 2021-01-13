Study centre inaugurated

MANGALURU

13 January 2021 00:56 IST

Mangalore University opened Swami Vivekananda Study Centre on its Mangalagangotri campus on the occasion of 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Tuesday.

President of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Jitakamananda inaugurated it by offering floral tribute to an idol of Vivekananda at the Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra building of the university.

He handed over about 400 books worth ₹ 30,000 to the study centre.

The university also observed the National Youth Day in association with the Ramarkishna Mutt, Mangaluru, on the occasion.

Chennai Ramakrishna Mutt Vedanta Kesari monthly Editor Swami Mahamedananda and Swami Jitakamananda spoke.