Students with COVID-19 negative certificates attend II PU classes

It is nearly two years since II Pre University student Ritik from Kerala side of Talapady village met his college mates. Hearing about the physical classes, Ritik, who was among those from Kasaragod in Kerala to bring COVID-19 test negative certificates with them, attended offline classes at the Ganapati Pre University College in Mangaluru on the first day when classes re-opened on Wednesday.

“It was too much of online classes which had confined me to my house. Just as I received the message from the principal about physical classes day before yesterday, I underwent the test. I am relieved to spend quality time with my classmates today,” he said.

Ritik is among the 20 students from Kasaragod district studying in Ganapati Pre University College in the city. “We have clearly told students about the need for COVID-19 test negative certificate to attend physical classes. Those who have secured it are attending classes,” said Principal Ratnakar Bannady.

A total of 85 of the 140 students attended classes on Wednesday till 12.30 p.m. From Thursday, classes will be held the whole day and arrangements have been made to hold both offline and online classes for arts and commerce stream, Mr. Bannady added.

A good number of the 102 II Pre University students turned up for physical classes at the Gokarnanatheshwara Pre University College. “We have big classrooms and we can comfortably hold physical classes by complying with norms,” said Raghuraj, principal of the college that has students in the arts, commerce and science streams.

Three Government Pre University Colleges in Mangaluru and four Government Pre University Colleges elsewhere in the district have been permitted to start physical classes on September 6. These colleges are centres for the ongoing II PU annual examinations which end on September 3.

By considering weekend curfew on September 4 and 5, colleges have been permitted to start classes on September 6, said Principal of Government Pre University College College, Car Street, K. Bharathi Bai.

Ms. Bai said that 66 II Pre University students of her college have been attending online classes that are being streamed from smart classrooms. “We are ready to hold physical classes in these smart classrooms, which students can also watch online,” Ms. Bai said.

Deputy Director of Pre University Education Jayanna said that during this visit to some pre university colleges to review the arrangements on Wednesday students expressed the need to continue with physical classes.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday evening held a virtual meeting with principals of pre university colleges across the district and expressed the need for strict compliance with COVID-19 norms.

Dr. Rajendra has asked colleges to hold both offline and online classes and said that no student should be compelled to attend offline classes.