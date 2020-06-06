Students use virtual tools to prepare for SSLC examination

MANGALURU

06 June 2020 20:07 IST

While some class 10 students are undergoing e-training, those facing Internet issues are relying on sessions telecast daily on Doordarshan’s Chandana channel.

There are a few students who have drawn their own timetable to revise their lessons daily.

This is how students from Dakshina Kannada are preparing for the SSLC examination to be held between June 25 and July 3.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have no other option but to rely on the virtual mode to motivate students in this extraordinary situation,” said a senior teacher from Puttur, who has been involved in the exercise of preparing slow learners for the examination.

Since the lockdown, teachers have formed WhatsApp groups of their students to which preparation exercises are given. “I send them notes on one day and take a test two days later, “ said a teacher from Belthangady.

Another teacher, who recently transferred from Puttur to Sirsi, said he has made use of Google forms to provide questions and then correct the same. “Some do respond diligently, but not all,” he said, and added that they are trying their best to make students revisit the extensive preparation exercise in the school prior to the lockdown.

V. Kumar from Nellyady said that he has given a timetable for his son to ensure that he reads at least two hours a day. “I cannot force him but I try to keep him motivated for the examination which will be held in a difficult situation,” he said.

Block Education Officers said students are making good use of the hourly lectures telecast by DD Chandana Channel since April.

“We get feedback from students each day and best of the responses are displayed on our website,” said BEO of Bantwal M.P. Jnanesh, who added that teachers are also attending to concerns of students hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala who are studying in Dakshina Kannada.