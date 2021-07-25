Students trained in Beary dances get certificates

Mangaluru

The first batch of 34 students who learnt Duff, Kolkali, Oppane Pat, and Kaicott Patt forms of Beary dances under the auspices of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy at St Aloysius College here were given certificates at the college on Saturday. Of them, 14 had been trained in Duff dance and 20 others underwent training in the other three forms of dance.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the academy Rahi Uchil said that it was an attempt to revive the fading Beary dances and to groom the performers.

The participants were offered 30 hours of training in each form of the four dances.

Except for Duff, the others, Kolkali, Oppane Pat and Kaicott Patt, have disappeared in Karnataka. Citing an example, he said that if there is a need for Oppane Pat dance, a troupe will have to be hired from Kerala. By offering training the academy has prepared the performers who can also earn by presenting performances. The trained students can also train others. Hence new performers have been prepared, he said.

The students performed the dances on the occasion.