Students told to talk less and work more to achieve goals

The Chairman of Mangaluru’s Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak has asked students to talk less and work more to achieve their goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing students at an orientation programme at the Expert Pre University College, Kodialbail, on Wednesday, he said that working more and talking less will increase an individuals’ productivity and help one stay ahead of others in their respective fields. “This is the success mantra of genius minds,” he said.

Mr. Nayak urged students also to focus on time management.

Ankush N. Nayak, Director of Information Technology, Expert Group of Institutions, briefed the students on various aspects of technology that have been incorporated in the institution to run the system smoothly, a release from the institution said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.