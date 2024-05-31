GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Students told to talk less and work more to achieve goals

Published - May 31, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Mangaluru’s Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak addressing students at an orientation programme for students at the Expert Pre University College, Kodialbail.

Chairman of Mangaluru’s Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak addressing students at an orientation programme for students at the Expert Pre University College, Kodialbail. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chairman of Mangaluru’s Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak has asked students to talk less and work more to achieve their goals.

Addressing students at an orientation programme at the Expert Pre University College, Kodialbail, on Wednesday, he said that working more and talking less will increase an individuals’ productivity and help one stay ahead of others in their respective fields. “This is the success mantra of genius minds,” he said.

Mr. Nayak urged students also to focus on time management.

Ankush N. Nayak, Director of Information Technology, Expert Group of Institutions, briefed the students on various aspects of technology that have been incorporated in the institution to run the system smoothly, a release from the institution said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / students / universities and colleges / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.