Students told to talk less and work more to achieve goals

The Chairman of Mangaluru’s Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak has asked students to talk less and work more to achieve their goals.

Addressing students at an orientation programme at the Expert Pre University College, Kodialbail, on Wednesday, he said that working more and talking less will increase an individuals’ productivity and help one stay ahead of others in their respective fields. “This is the success mantra of genius minds,” he said.

Mr. Nayak urged students also to focus on time management.

Ankush N. Nayak, Director of Information Technology, Expert Group of Institutions, briefed the students on various aspects of technology that have been incorporated in the institution to run the system smoothly, a release from the institution said.