Students told to contribute to nation’s development

Mangaluru

06 October 2021 00:51 IST

'Younger generation should carry forward the legacy of the country'

Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma on Tuesday exhorted students to contribute to nation building by engaging in various activities.

He was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised by The Hindu in association with Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd., at SDM College of Business Management. Prof. Dharma said every student have the responsibility towards the country and execute the same in a planned manner.

The task of nation building is not easy, the Registrar said, urging students to understand the freedom struggle first. Then only they can contribute to the nation, he asserted.

History of hatred and of pain have to be forgotten, he said. The younger generation should carry forward the legacy of the country, he said.

Prof. Dharma praised The Hindu for the freedom struggle while appreciating the contribution MCF in the development of agricultural sector.

Deputy Manager in research and development with Adventz Group T.S. Adarsha explained industry and company profile about MCf and explained experiments done to improve the agriculture scenario.

MCF Director Prabhakar Rao and principal Aruna P. Kamath were present.