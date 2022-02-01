Students told to adhere to college dress code in class

The Government Pre University College for Girls, Udupi, reiterated on Monday that their six students who have been insisting that they be allowed to wear hijab in classroom should comply with the college dress code, i.e., the uniform prescribed.

During a meeting with parents and other members of College Development Committee, Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, who chaired the meeting, said that the six students should remove hijab in classroom. If they are seen with hijab in the class on Tuesday, it will be treated as misconduct and necessary disciplinary action will be taken, he added.

Mr. Bhat said that the dress code, i.e., wearing uniform, has been in vogue in the college over several years. A high-level committee of the Pre University Department is studying the demand of the six students. Till the committee arrived at a decision, the PU Department has asked the students to wear uniform to class. The six students should comply with the orders of the department, he said.

Mr. Bhat asked the parents of six students to convince their wards of the need to wear uniform in the interest of their education and also for maintaining harmonious atmosphere in college. The parents of four of the six students attended the meeting. They reportedly told Mr. Bhat that they will take a decision on Tuesday.

Mr. Bhat said that none, apart from students, staff and other college staff, should enter the college premises. If anybody enters unauthorisedly, legal action will be taken against such intruders.

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy President Rahim Uchil, Wakf Board President Dawood Aboobacker, College Development Committee’s Vice-President Yashpal Suvarna and college lecturers attended the meeting.