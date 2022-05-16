Students to start with fun-filled fortnight in schools from Monday

There will be games and cultural activities

From games like Channemane and Lagori to activities like clay modeling, drawing, and plays, students will be involved in varied fun-filled activities in their schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts during the first fortnight as the academic year 2022-23 will commence on Monday.

“The activities will be as per the day-wise schedule laid down by the government. Children will love to take part in the activities planned for the fortnight,” said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Sudhakara.

These activities will be held as ‘Malebillu-Makkala Habba’, he added.

It will be ‘Aatada Habba’ (festival of games) on the first day, which will be followed by two days of ‘Natakada Dina’ (day of plays). There will be days exclusively for art, storytelling, and poetry, environment, history, and home science.

The penultimate day will be the cultural festival. The Makkala Habba will end with Shaala Sringara (decorating the school) activity on the 15th day.

To fill the learning gap resulting from nearly two years closure of offline teaching, the State government decided to <SU>start the new academic year early from May 16 and involve students in ‘Kalika Chetarike’. Children were supposed to get activity sheets, which are based on learning outcome model, that will meet the shortcoming and also cover the syllabus for the year.

As the activity sheets are yet to be printed, the State government decided to hold the ‘Malebillu –Makkala Habba’ during the fortnight from Monday.

The ‘Kalika Chetarike’ will start soon after the supply of activity sheets.

Hectic activity was on in many of the schools on Sunday to prepare for the start of the new academic year.

One such school was the Governmetn Higher Primary School in Veeramangala in Puttur, where parents joined teachers in cleaning the classrooms and decorating the school. “It will be festival atmosphere tomorrow,” said headmaster Taranath Savanur.

The school will hold a session on Monday to make the parents of their 160-odd students aware about ‘Makkala Habba’ and ‘Kalika Chetarike’ activities, he said.

Most of the 60-odd students of the 90-year-old Government Higher Primary School in Moodambail in Bantwal taluk of the district are already spending time at the school.

“We opened the school a couple of days ago as we are hosting students of the Government First Grade College, Bettampady, who are holding NSS camp from Monday. As the school is opened, our students are coming and are involving in creative and other activities in the school,” said headmaster Aravind Kudla.