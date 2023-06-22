ADVERTISEMENT

Students take part in large number in International Yoga Day celebrations in Mangaluru, Udupi

June 22, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Sayyid Madani High School, Halekote in Ullalm performing yoga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students and several yoga enthusiasts participated in the Dakshina Kannada district-level International Yoga Day celebrations at the mini-Town Hall here on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada MP and Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the programme.

Participants at a yoga session at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Geetha Kulkarni, District Home Guards Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and District Ayush Officer Mohammed Iqbal participated in the programme.

The inaugural yoga session started at 8.30 a.m. with warm-up exercises. It was followed by performance of some postures prescribed in the yoga protocol. The session ended at 9.30 a.m. with ‘shavasana’, followed by ‘Bhramari’ pranayama. The session was conducted by senior yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady.

Taking to reporters later, Mr. Kateel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced yoga to the world nine years ago. Yoga is now well accepted by countries across the world and it is now a way of healthy living. The Ministry of AYUSH is giving special focus on adaptation of yoga in the lifestyle, he said.

The Udupi district-level celebrations were held at the indoor stadium at Ajjarakadu in Udupi.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna participated in the programme with others.

