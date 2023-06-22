Students take part in large number in International Yoga Day celebrations in Mangaluru, Udupi

June 22, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - MANGALURU

Students and several yoga enthusiasts participated in the Dakshina Kannada district-level International Yoga Day celebrations at the mini-Town Hall here on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada MP and Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated the programme.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Geetha Kulkarni, District Home Guards Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, and District Ayush Officer Mohammed Iqbal participated in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural yoga session started at 8.30 a.m. with warm-up exercises. It was followed by performance of some postures prescribed in the yoga protocol. The session ended at 9.30 a.m. with ‘shavasana’, followed by ‘Bhramari’ pranayama. The session was conducted by senior yoga teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady.

Taking to reporters later, Mr. Kateel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced yoga to the world nine years ago. Yoga is now well accepted by countries across the world and it is now a way of healthy living. The Ministry of AYUSH is giving special focus on adaptation of yoga in the lifestyle, he said.

The Udupi district-level celebrations were held at the indoor stadium at Ajjarakadu in Udupi.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna participated in the programme with others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.