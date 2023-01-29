ADVERTISEMENT

Students take part in ‘heritage sport sketching’ and ‘visit to museum’

January 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

INTACH Mangaluru and Art Kanara Trust organised the programme at the Bejai Government Museum

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at a ‘heritage spot sketching’ event in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru chapter of IndIan National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with the Art Kanara Trust, organised a ‘heritage spot sketching programme’ for students of Mahalasa College of Visual Art, along with a ‘visit to museum’ for students of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School, Mannagudda, on Sunday.

The events, being the second such editions on ‘exploring Mangaluru heritage’, was conducted at the Shreemanthibai Memorial Government Museum, Bejai, here.

Museum curator Dhanalakshmi Ammal, School headmaster Ganesh Kumar, and artist and senior faculty at Mahalasa Syed Asif Ali were present. Intach Mangaluru convener Subhas Basu, initiated and introduced the programme and the dignitaries.

Introducing the museum to students, Ms. Ammal gave a brief history of the heritage building. She invited the students to explore it.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar advised the students to observe and learn from the artists and the museum displays.

Mr. Syed Asif Ali did a quick spot sketch to mark the inauguration of the event. He also guided students in their drawings.

For nearly three hours, the students of both Mahalasa College and DKZPHP school were engrossed in sketching activities on the museum premises.

In between, the children visited the museum galleries and were asked to submit a brief write-up about their visit.

The dignitaries were presented with a copy of the booklet “Chennu: A Profile of Mangaluru City,” which was published recently by the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter and Art Kanara Trust.

