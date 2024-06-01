Students start the 2024-25 academic year with new uniforms, books

The distribution of new pairs of uniforms, textbooks and a traditional welcome of students marked the start of the new academic year 2024-25 in many schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

The students, including the newly-admitted children, were brought in a procession led by band. Parents too joined the procession. Teachers applied ‘tilak’ on the students and did ‘aarti’ before directing them to classrooms. The students of the government and aided schools were given a pair of uniforms and a set of textbooks and notebooks. Teachers joined the students and parents in eating traditional festival food prepared in the school’s kitchen.

At P.M. Shri Government Higher Primary School in Veeramangala in Puttur taluk, the students were involved in different activities, including text book identification, in the classroom. “This was done to make students aware about textbooks they have received,” said Headmaster Taranath Savanur. Most of the 185 children, including 35 who joined the school this year, took part in the opening day programme, he said.

At Government Higher Primary School, Moodambail in Bantwal taluk, headmaster and the three teachers involved all the 43 students of Classes 1 to 8 in different academic activities. The teachers had meetings with parents to share the academic plan and also answer their queries, including those related to school uniforms and textbooks.

With the State government yet to give clearance for the appointment of guest teachers as against vacant posts of teachers, the regular teachers have worked out ways to keep students engaged in academic activities till guest teachers take classes.

