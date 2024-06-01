ADVERTISEMENT

Students start the 2024-25 academic year with new uniforms, books

Published - June 01, 2024 12:16 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A scene at Government Higher Primary School at Olakadu on the first day of school re-opening in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Students being welcomed by teachers at Mukunda Kripa English Medium School in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Yash Pal Suvarna, MLA, offering sweets to a student at Government Higher Primary School at Olakadu in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The distribution of new pairs of uniforms, textbooks and a traditional welcome of students marked the start of the new academic year 2024-25 in many schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday.

The students, including the newly-admitted children, were brought in a procession led by band. Parents too joined the procession. Teachers applied ‘tilak’ on the students and did ‘aarti’ before directing them to classrooms. The students of the government and aided schools were given a pair of uniforms and a set of textbooks and notebooks. Teachers joined the students and parents in eating traditional festival food prepared in the school’s kitchen.

Schoolchildren singing as part of the school reopening event at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

At P.M. Shri Government Higher Primary School in Veeramangala in Puttur taluk, the students were involved in different activities, including text book identification, in the classroom. “This was done to make students aware about textbooks they have received,” said Headmaster Taranath Savanur. Most of the 185 children, including 35 who joined the school this year, took part in the opening day programme, he said.

Students being welcomed by caretakers at Pre-Matric Girls’ Hostel in Kundapur in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students being welcomed by caretakers at Pre-Metric Boys’ Hostel in Byndoor in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At Government Higher Primary School, Moodambail in Bantwal taluk, headmaster and the three teachers involved all the 43 students of Classes 1 to 8 in different academic activities. The teachers had meetings with parents to share the academic plan and also answer their queries, including those related to school uniforms and textbooks.

With the State government yet to give clearance for the appointment of guest teachers as against vacant posts of teachers, the regular teachers have worked out ways to keep students engaged in academic activities till guest teachers take classes.

Schoolchildren carrying books on a palanquin as part of the reopening ceremony for the new academic year at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Students being welcomed by teachers at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A procession being taken out as part of the reopening celebrations at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Students creating rangoli artworks in front of the school building at Government Higher Primary School at Mannagudda in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

