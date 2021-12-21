Students stage dharna

Students of College of Fisheries launched an indefinite dharna on the premises of the college at Yekkur on Monday opposing the State Government’s move to upgrade the college as an autonomous institute of fisheries research and technology.

They demanded that the college be upgraded as a university of fisheries sciences.

The students said that if the college is made as an autonomous institution, then, they will have to pay a hefty fee ranging from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh per annum to pursue their courses. If it is upgraded as an independent university, then, they will have to pay a maximum of ₹25,000 per annum as fee.

In addition, the students said, if it is a university, then, they will get ICAR accredited degree certificates.

They will lose this privilege, if the college is converted as an autonomous institution of research and technology.