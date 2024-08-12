Students showcase their talents at ‘Sahityotsav – 2024’ in Mangaluru

Students from 39 CBSE and ICSE schools took part in ‘Sahityotsav – 2024’, a literary event, organised by Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara School, Ashoknagar, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school had organised different competitions for the students on the occasion.

Alva’s Central School, Moodbidri, emerged overall champion in the junior category and Vidyadayinee English Medium School, Surathkal, was the runner-up. The participants engaged in events like comic arena, kavisambrama, and varg paheli, among others in the junior category.

ADVERTISEMENT

SDM School, Mangaluru, bagged the overall championship in the senior category, while SDM English Medium School, Ujire, emerged runner-up. The students took part in turn coat, dual role, and nukkad natak, events among others.

The Sahityotsava was a dynamic celebration of creativity and linguistic skill. The event not only highlighted the literary talents of the participants but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration among students from various schools. The day was filled with vibrant performances, thought-provoking presentations, and inspiring interactions, a release from the school said.

Geetha Shashidhar Kotian, principal of Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, Udupi, inaugurated the event. Ian Thomas, CEO and executive head teacher of Multi Academy Trust, England, Hima Urmila Shetty, retired professor and trustee of M. V. Shetty Education Institutions, spoke at the valedictory. Correspondent of the school Shrutha Jithesh and Principal Joy Jeevan Rai were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.