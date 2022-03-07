Parents of returning students giving a warm hug to their children soon after their arrival in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 07, 2022 23:41 IST

Parents of Aniana Anna, Claton Oswald D'Souza, Ahmed Saad Arshad and Shalvin Preethi Aranha could hardly control their emotions seeing their children from Ukraine back home as they came out of the international airport here on Monday. They hugged each other as tears rolled down from their eyes when they landed here via Delhi.

"Really relieved to be back in our own backyard. I do not like to go back and would like to continue my studies in India," said Anaina Anna, one of the four medical students from Dakshina Kannada, after a gruelling 10-day long journey from the war-hit country to the safety of New Delhi.

"The joy of being with our parents and other family members cannot really be explained. The journey from the war-hit regions to my motherland was gruesome and difficult to forget," said Arshad.

The students, except for Aranha, had to spend nearly a week in bunkers near their hostels in Kyiv and Kharkiv during bombing in the surroundings. "I woke up in the morning to see bombing outside the hostel on February 24," said Arshad. "It was all normal till that day and the bombing caused panic," said D'Souza.

He and the other students followed the advisories and rushed into the dim-lit, crammed spaced bunkers. They stayed there eating chocolates, bread and limited drinking water.

"The death of Naveen Shekarappa, who was my senior, added to our tension," said Anna.

D’Souza said that they were forced to live with limited resources in bunkers as curfew was clamped outside and there were fights to get hold of eatables in malls and grocery shops.

Anna joined her three other classmates from North India and left for the Poland border on a train after receiving guidance from her lecturer Sripathi, a friend of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath. "It took 16 hours to reach the Poland border and 15 hours thereon to cross the border in harsh cold," Anna said.

The Indian Embassy officials arranged for a temporary passport for Anna as she had lost her original passport. Arrangements were then made for her return and the other students to Delhi.

For Arshad and D’Sousa, the initial train journey was not so easy. “Ukranians did not allow us to enter trains. We literally had to fight, suffer blows, before gaining entering the train,” Arshad said.

Finding it difficult to cross the Hungarian border, Arshad travelled to the Slovakian border. Students had to travel on their own to the border towns from where they received assistance from the Embassy. “Mr. Kamath and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel were in constant touch all through and boosted my confidence,” Arshad said.

Aranha said that though she and the other Indian students living in the Western part of Ukraine were not affected, they still walked to the Poland border, which is about 70 km from where they lived. "We were initially sent back to the hostel. But when we visited the second time, the Indian Embassy officials were present at the border and we were allowed to move further to reach our motherland," she said.

Lakshita Purushotham, a resident of Deralakatte, returned to her house by road from Bengaluru on Monday. She returned along with her pet cat that was with her for the last 10 months. Purushotham hopes to return to Ukraine and complete her studies if the situation eases.