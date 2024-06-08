ADVERTISEMENT

Students protest poor services by KSRTC in Kundapura

Published - June 08, 2024 10:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

​​Students, under the banner of ABVP led by Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, held a demonstration protesting the alleged pathetic service by KSRTC buses in Kundapura, Udupi district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Hundreds of students under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat held a demonstration protesting alleged deficient service by Karnataka State Road Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Kundapura and Byndoor taluks in Kundapura on Saturday.

Addressing the students at Shastri Circle, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole criticised the government saying it has not provided facilities to people and focused only on guarantee schemes. The administration has completely collapsed, leaving students and people in distress, the MLA said.

The government has failed to provide proper commuting facilities to students, Mr. Gantihole said, highlighting the reduced numbers of trips operated by KSRTC in the two taluks. Instead of addressing students’ concerns when they meet officials, the bureaucracy was threatening them, the MLA alleged. The officials should properly respond to students’ grievances. He said he would not tolerate ill-treatment towards them.

He urged the Udupi district administration to act immediately and address commuting problems being faced by students.

