Students perform street play and mime to create awareness on dengue

Published - August 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The dengue awareness campaign was conducted in and around Bondel on Sunday.

The dengue awareness campaign was conducted in and around Bondel on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The dengue awareness campaign was conducted in and around Bondel on Sunday.

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM) and students of Shree Devi College of Nursing, in association with other organisations, conducted a dengue awareness campaign in and around Bondel on Sunday.

The Bondel primary health centre and Rotary Club of Mangalore Downtown joined hands in the initiative that featured a procession towards Bondel Circle. While MSNIM students performed a street play, students from the nursing college presented a mime show and skit.

Bondel health centre medical officer S.G. Savitha inaugurated the programme in the presence of club secretary K. Jairaj, nursing college assistant lecturer Shreshta H. Amin, MSNIM director Molly S. Chaudhuri, and others.

Dr. Savitha informed the students about dengue, its causes, signs, and symptoms, and stressed the importance of early detection. She also shared tips on preventing mosquito breeding, a crucial factor in controlling dengue.

Mr. Jayaraj emphasised the importance of community participation in health campaigns, stating that awareness is key to preventing diseases.

Ms. Amin spoke about the role of nursing professionals in managing and controlling diseases like dengue. Ms. Chaudhuri affirmed MSNIM’s commitment to improving public health through education and community action.

Institute assistant professor Suresh Shenoy and NSS coordinator Thyagraj were present.

