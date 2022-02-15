Students, parents urged to follow court order

Udupi Deputy Commissioner says it is their responsibility to abide by interim order

Udupi Deputy Commissioner says it is their responsibility to abide by interim order

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao said on Tuesday that it is the responsibility of the students and parents to abide by the interim order of the High Court of Karnataka when pre university and degree colleges will reopen in the district on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Rao said that the district administration held a meeting with representatives of different organisations, parties and parents in view of reopening of colleges. All of them have been apprised of the need to follow the court order.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if colleges have already prescribed a dress code, i.e., wearing uniform, students will have to abide by it as per the order of the court. If a dress code has not been prescribed, then, status quo will continue in such colleges.

Asked about the steps that will be taken by the district administration if the court order is violated, the Deputy Commissioner said that both the students and parents will be convinced of the need to follow the order. They will be taken into confidence before initiating any other measures. The administration is in touch with the colleges.

Asked about the charge made by the Campus Front of India that it has not been invited to the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that religious leaders have been invited. The district administration is holding talks with all, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that teachers have been instructed not to lose their patience if some students violated the dress code. Such students should be allowed inside the campus and apprised of the court order, he said.

Earlier, some of the representatives who spoke at the meeting said that it is the duty of all to honour the court verdict. With this, all should ensure that the education of students is not curtailed and disturbed.