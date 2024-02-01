ADVERTISEMENT

Students, parents protest demanding permanent teachers

February 01, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students, parents, and alumni of Jai Hind Aided Higher Primary School at Bellampally in Kaup taluk of Udupi district staging a protest on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students, parents, and alumni of Jai Hind Government Aided Higher Primary School at Bellampally, Kaup taluk in Udupi district, on Thursday protested in front of the school demanding permanent teachers for the school where 55 students study.

Parents and the alumni said no permanent teacher had been appointed to the school since its inception in 1947. For the last six years, a teacher from a nearby aided school is deputed every week to hold classes. A fortnight ago, a teacher from Havanje Aided Higher Primary School, who was deputed to the school, was changed and a teacher from ABT Aided Higher Primary School was assigned to take classes once a week. This teacher failed to take classes. The 55 students have been denied of teachers, they said.

The protesters said there are none in the school to issue study certificate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters said they would be forced to intensify the protest and block the movement of vehicles on the road adjoining the school if the government failed to act immediately to appoint regular teachers for the 55 students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mangalore / school

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US