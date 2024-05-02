GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students of men’s hostel on Mangalore University campus protest against poor quality food

May 02, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of men’s hostel on the Mangalagangotri campus of Mangalore University resorted to a snap strike late evening on Wednesday, complaining that the food served at the hostel lacked quality.

They gathered in front of the official residence of Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma around 9.30 p.m. and sat there on dharna with rice and sambar till midnight. They complained that the rice was stale and other food items did not have quality.

As the Vice-Chancellor was out of station, Registrar (administration) K. Raju Mogaveera visited the striking students and held talks. They withdrew the strike after midnight.

Mr. Mogaveera told The Hindu that the students complained about lack of hygiene in the food. The university authorities held a meeting on the issue on Thursday. The issue was resolved.

Meanwhile, sources in the university said that there was some differences of opinion between students and the hostel warden since the past few days. It was particularly over serving non-vegetarian food.

