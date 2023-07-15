ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi, win big at sports meet

July 15, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi, who have bagged the first place in the State at the 52nd Kendriya Vidyalaya Bengaluru regional sports meet. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi, bagged the first place in the State at the 52nd Kendriya Vidyalaya Bengaluru regional level sports meet held recently. They excelled in the athletics, swimming and chess competitions.

In all, 54 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Udupi, participated in the event and a total of 26 medals were bagged. In all, 20 students of the school participated in the athletics category. They won eight gold, nine silver and five bronze medals in the athletics category. In addition, a gold and a silver medals were bagged in swimming competition and two silver medals were bagged in chess competition, according to a statement from the school.

In all, eight students — Anurag (discus throw), Prapthi V. Shetty (100m race and long jump), Yash Harish Kotian (100m, 200m race and long jump), Sameeksha (high jump), Shaurya (200m race), Mahin K. (chess), Manasi K. (chess), Anujna Rane — were selected for the national-level event. The in-charge principal of the school K. Shashi Mohan congratulated the students, staff and coach Sangamesh.

