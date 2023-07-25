Students of Alva’s Education Foundation raise funds for strife-affected Manipur

July 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of colleges managed by Alvas’ Education Foundation, Moodbidri, spent ₹1 lakh raised from the profits they earned from food stalls to help people in strife-affected Manipur in the form of financial and relief aid, recently.

The students had put up the stalls on the campus during the Traditional Day event celebrations. Ajanta Moirangthem, a 2009 batch BBM student and executive member of Tentha Khongbal Welfare Association, helped in distributing relief aids in Manipur, said a statement from the foundation.

The aid was distributed at various relief camps and frontline defending villages of three districts namely Bisnupur (Kumbi area) Thoubal, and Kakching. Seven relief camps in these districts were given ₹10,000 in cash, two frontline village defence points were provided ₹10,000 each, while three locations were given relief material, including potatoes, sugar, cooking oil, toothbrush, lentils, water jars etc.