Students in Udupi get first-hand experience in transplanting paddy shoots

Published - August 12, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students at the field of Vijay Dhiraj at Herur-Bantakal in Udupi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

About 100 students, including Scouts and Guides, from Don Bosco English Medium School, Shirva, had a first-hand experience in transplanting paddy shoots at the field of Vijay Dhiraj at Herur-Bantakal in Udupi district on Monday.

With the slogan, Namma Nade Krishiya Kadege (our march towards agriculture), the students, led by school correspondent Lesly D’Souza, principal Rolwyn Joy Aranha, Bantakal Lions Club president Umesh Kulal, and Mr. Dhiraj, engaged in the transplantation of the shoots.

Addressing the students, Mr. Dhiraj said he was not imparting transplantation knowledge to make them farmers. But students should know how the rice in their bowl is produced. That was why they were in his field that was prepared for transplantation after tilling.

Mr. Kulal said the club would introduce such novel initiatives for students and the public in the coming days.

