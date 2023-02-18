Students in 530 government residential schools to get free education till pre-university from 2023-24, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

February 18, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday that of 830 government residential schools in the State, free education will be extended to pre-university students in 530 schools from 2023-24.

Presently free education is offered to students studying from Classes VI to X in those 830 schools.

Inaugurating the Morarji Desai Residential School complex at Kalattur under Kutyaru village of Udupi district, Mr. Poojary said 2.5 lakh children from Classes VI to X in 830 government residential schools are being given free food, uniform, quality education, and other facilities. Some of these students are studying in IITs and reputed medical colleges.

The State government has now decided to extend free education facility to pre-university students in 530 schools, which had its own government buildings, from 2023-24. This will benefit more than 40,000 students, he said.

As many as 150 unemployed youth from Kaup Assembly constituency have qualified for a new scheme under which loan is being given at a nominal interest for the purchase of two-wheelers for small businesses. As many as 95 persons from the Backward Classes community from the Kaup constituency will shortly get sewing machines for free.

The Minister said the Social Welfare Department was directly crediting amount related to laying borewells to the beneficiaries’ accounts. This has brought transparency in the process and has helped beneficiaries finish laying borewells at the earliest.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon and Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Anita Madluru took part in the function.