Students here are actively involved in keeping the campus green

October 06, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Second year ITI student U.N. Nikit, who hails from an agricultural family in Sullia taluk, does not miss spending 30 minutes in the morning and evening every day, watering the plants placed by his seniors in the once baren two cents of land at the entrance of the Government ITI (Women), near Karnataka Polytechnic, in Mangaluru.

“As we have rubber plantation in my native place, I am used to working in the fields. I enjoy watering the plants,” says Mr. Nikit.

He is among the students of the institute who are maintaining the small fountain garden and also the adjoining kitchen garden, which has given a new look to the institute.

The fountain garden and kitchen garden developed by the students are among the work done at the institute as part of ‘Green ITI’ project of Quest Alliance.

This institute is among the three ITIs in the county where the Quest Alliance, on a pilot basis, took up the project of developing a green campus.

S. Shivakumar, Principal of Government ITI (Women), said it all started in October, 2022. “The entrance to the institute was a barren, rocky, and inclined stretch. We took up the challenge to green a portion of this land,” he said.

Lokesh, junior training officer of the institute, said they got around 20 loads of soil, mixed it with natural manure, and levelled the land.

“We chose to plant a combination of yellow and red flowering trees at the exterior, with rose and few other plants inside,” he said.

The students planted these saplings and also constructed a small embankment. “The highlight is that the fountain-cum-water sprinkler is designed by students themselves,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Similarly, an adjoining small portion of land, which was earlier a garbage dumping place, has been turned around into kitchen garden. Students have grown 75 kg of brinjal, 10 kg of tomato, five kg of green chilli, and also the “Harive Soppu”, which is popular in this region, so far.

“We allowed students to make use of the vegetables as we do not have mid-day meals scheme in the institute,” Mr. Shivakumar said. Two compost units have been created next to this garden, he said.

As part of green initiative, the institute, comprising 200 boys and 17 girls, has been powered by 5 kW and 2 kW solar power units. It is proposed to have a rainwater harvesting facility after construction of compound wall.

Mr. Shivakumar said the campus is free of plastic plates and spoons. There are bins for segregating waste into wet, dry and e-waste and they are systematically disposed. Students are involved in keeping the campus clean.

“This green campus is showing positive impact on studies of students and the pass percentage has risen to 93%,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

