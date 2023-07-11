Students, health workers should enlighten needy on family planning: Deputy Commissioner

July 11, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students, anganwadi workers, and health workers should make efforts to enlighten people on the need for family planning, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan here on Tuesday.

Addressing students of the University College here on the occasion of Mangaluru taluk-level celebration of World Population Day, Mr. Muhilan said there is a purpose behind calling students, anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), and other health workers for the programme at the college.

The theme of this year’s World Population Day, he said, is taking family planning as a choice for happiness and prosperity. “You have seen how the top down approach of population control failed in China and later it withdrew it. Forcible population control, which was implemented in 70s, failed in India too,” he said.

It is necessary to understand that the natural resources of the country have to be passed on to the coming generation. “Hence its necessary to enlighten people on family planning. The family planning is a matter of choice and should not be forced upon,” he said.

“Students, ASHAs, anganwadi workers should each reach out to the last person by creating awareness on family planning,” he said.

Mr. Muhilan later felicitated Superintendent of Government Lady Goshcen Hospital, M.R. Durgaprasad, who has done over 1 lakh laparoscopic sterilisation in the last 25 years.

In addition to regular laparoscopic sterilisation camps in Belthangady and Bantwal, Dr. Drugaprasad has been holding laparoscopic sterilisation camps twice every month at the new block of the Lady Goschen Hospital.

Mr. Muhilan also felicitated general physican Kishore Kumar from Taluk Hospital Bantwal, who has done 110 ‘No scalpal vasectomy’ procedure on males in the last two years. Mangaluru City Urban Lady Health Visitor Mamata was also felicitated for doing more number of intrauterine contraceptive device insertion for pregnancy prevention.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, District Family Planning Officer Deepa Prabhu, Taluk Health Officer Sujay Kumar Bhandary and University College Principal Anasuya Rai participated in the function.