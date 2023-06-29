ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management emerge victorious at the Airbus Aerothon 2023

June 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

ishwarya K, Jackson Lobo, Shrinidhi Bharadhwaj K.S., and Vivek T.M. from Information Science & Engineering department of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru emerge victorious in the Airbus Aerothon 2023, concluded recently, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of students from the Information Science and Engineering Department of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management in Mangaluru, emerged victorious at the Airbus Aerothon 2023, winning ₹1 lakh cash prize, recently, in Bengaluru.

The team comprising K. Aishwarya, Jackson Lobo, K.S. Shrinidhi Bharadwaj and T.M. Vivek went through an intense competition posed by over 10,000 participants from reputed engineering institutions, said a release from Sahyadri. The Airbus Aerothon 5.0 provides a platform for aspiring talents to demonstrate their abilities in the aviation domain.

Airbus, a prominent European aerospace corporation, is globally recognised for its design, manufacturing, and sales of commercial aircraft, helicopters, and defence systems. It has consistently showcased innovative technologies, unwavering commitment to safety, and a strong focus on environmentally friendly practices.

The Sahyadri team presented PPT and a demo of project deployed on Azure cloud for which the team got additional points. Team has designed a simple interface for different department login, authenticated data, created a normalised real time database to reduce redundancy.

In recognition of their triumph, the students have not only secured a substantial cash prize of ₹1 lakh, but also earned an invaluable opportunity for recruitment at Airbus. This accomplishment serves as a testament to their exceptional talents and promises a bright future as they embark on their professional journey within the aerospace industry, the release added.

