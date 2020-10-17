Students from Dakshina Kannada fare well in NEET

Mangaluru

17 October 2020 22:46 IST

Students from Dakshina Kannada, including those studying in Alvas PU College, Excellent Science and Commerce PU College, Expert PU College, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Chaitanya PU College, have fared well in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, the results of which were declared on Friday.

As many as 914 students from Alvas PU College, Moodbidri, scored good marks in NEET. of which eight scored more than 650 marks, 37 scored between 600 and 650, 139 students between 500 and 600, and 203 students between 400 and 500 marks. Arnav Ayappa topped with 685 marks, followed by Anargya K. (683), and P.S. Ravindra (670), chairman of Alvas Education Foundation Mohan Alva said in a press release.

Of the 1,085 students from Expert PU College who qualified, Aakarsh R. Pai topped with 691 marks, followed by Akash G. (687), and H.C. Gourish (675). As many as 14 students scored more than 650 marks, followed by 112 students between 600 and 650, and 482 students scored between 500 and 600 marks, said Narendra L. Nayak, chairman of the Expert Educational and Charitable Foundation.

Chirag Rao topped among students from Chaitanya PU College by scoring 685 marks. In all, five students scored more than 600 marks, while 17 scored between 500 and 600 marks, said a release by college principal Ramakrishna Bhogyam.

All the 119 students coached by Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-university College, Moodbidri, qualified. Shreyas G.R. topped with 660 marks, followed by Sahana V.P. (653), and Dheeraj Hegde (645). Seven students scored above 600 and 35 students scored between 500 and 600, said Yuvaraj Jain, chairman of Excellent Group of Institutions, in a press release.

Abdul H. Shahrukh, Spandana M.N. and Sudeep S. from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, qualified in the examination, said V. Srinivasan, principal of the vidyalaya.

Anjali E.D. topped among five students from Vikaas PU College, Mangaluru, with 600 marks, followed by Kousar Ibrahim (571), and Ashritha M. (553). A total of 67 students qualified in NEET, said a release by the college.