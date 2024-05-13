Students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi excel in CBSE Class 10 examination

Many CBSE schools from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have achieved 100% result in the CBSE Class 10 examination held early this year.

Among the students who passed from Sharada Vidyalaya Kodialbail, Abhhi Sannayya, Badekai Vishruth Krishna R. Bhat and Mrinal D. Bhat secured 98.6% marks, while Bantwal Abhinand Baliga secured 97.6% marks.

All the 306 students of Little Rock Indian School Brahmavar, Udupi district, passed with 82 securing over 90% marks, 103 scoring between 80-89%, 81 between 70-79%, 27 between 60-69% and 13 students between 50-59%. Serah Elizabeth Baiju topped with 97.40% followed by Shakthi Shetty with 97 %.

All the 196 students of Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, passed with 134 students securing distinction, 44 first class and 18 with second class marks. Principal Rev. Fr. Robert D’Souza said Riva Valdar topped with 96%, followed by Ravuri Nagasai Sanjana and Lauren Marian Patrao (95.8%).

At Sharada Vidyanikethana Public School, all 198 students passed of which 29 scored more than 90%, 69 between 80-89%, 50 between 70-79%, 33 between 60-69%, and nine between 45-59%. Karan topped with 97.6%, followed by Prathosh R. Shetty (95.2%) and Chiranthan S. Gatty 95%.

All Mount Carmel Central School’s 152 students passed with eight securing above 95%, 39 between 90-95%, 54 between 80-89% and 30 scoring between 60-79%. Ashni Tia DMello topped with 98%, followed by Princilla Cardoza (97.6%) and N. Dheeksha with 96.6%.

Among the 127 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Panambur, who passed, P. Mehar Fathima topped with 95.67%, followed by R. Gautam Krishna (95.5%) and H. Skanda Rao (94.83%).

Of the 107 students from Shakti Residential School, 11 scored more than 90% and 12 secured more than 85% marks. Satvir Sharat Rai topped with 97%, followed by A.N. Yuvarajdeep 96.6% and Divya 95.5% marks.

In Amrita Vidyalayam Mangaluru, three students secured 90% and above marks, eight secured between 85-90%, six students between 80-85%, seven between 70-80% and eight between 60-70%. Devika Jayaraj topped with 96.8% marks. Among the 36 students of Ambika Vidyalaya CBSE School, Puttur, S.P. Lakshmi topped with 96.2%, followed by Jaswith 95.4% and Abhinav Vashisth 94.8% marks.