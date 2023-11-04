Students from 31 colleges compete in MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Week competitions

November 04, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management in association with Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd., (MRPL) hosted the MRPL-MSNIM Vigilance Awareness Competitions 2023 for students as a part of MRPL’s Vigilance Awareness Week.

The theme was, “Say no to corruption, commit to the nation.” Competitions were held in Quiz, Poster Making, Essay, Street Play and Elocution. Students from 31 degree colleges from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts participated in the event held on October 27 at MSNIM in Bondel.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of MRPL General Manager (Corporate Communications) Rudolph V.J. Noronha, Women’s National Education Society President Manel Annappa Nayak, Institute director Molly S. Chaudhuri and others.

Mr. Noronha said MRPL strives hard to reach out to the youth by sharing knowledge on ways of upholding virtues in life and being vigilant about one’s life choices, which will enhance prevention of corruption in and around a person, organisation, and society as a whole.

MRPL Chief Vigilance Officer Ganesh S. Bhat distributed prizes at the valedictory on November 2. He said corruption can be combated through e-payments and urged the younger generation to fight corruption on a personal and organisational level.

Prize Winners

Varshitha, Vignesh Kini, Ayushi Nayak, Achyuth, Harshith A. Shetty from Trisha College, Udupi won the first prize in quiz while teams from Government First Grade College, Balmatta and Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty College won the second and third prizes.

Swathi S. Bhat, Vivekananda Degree College, Puttur, won the first prize in essay writing competition followed by Wafa Yusoof, Besant Women’s College and K. Lipishree, St. Agnes College winning the second and third prizes.

In the Poster competition, Yuthika, Canara College, Ankitha, Nehru Memorial College, Sullia and Rakshitha, MAPS College, Mangalur won the first three prizes. Teams from Shree Gokarnanatheshwara College, Mangaluru, Trisha College and Canara College won the first three prizes in Street Play. Sourav Salian, Canara College, Vinay Mayekar, St. Aloysius College and Sharanya Bhat, Trisha Vidya Evening College of Commerce and Management, Udupi won the first three prizes in Elocution.