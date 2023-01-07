ADVERTISEMENT

Students clean Lalbagh bus shelter

January 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, Akshy Sridhar participated in a cleaning drive at a bus shelter in front of MCC, in Mangaluru on January 7. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Thonse Gram Panchayat has prohibited the use of the hanging footbridge that was built during the Kemmannu Mandala Panchayat period for the benefit of Thimmanna Kudru residents as the same has not been in a good condition and general public as well as tourists were ignoring safety norms prescribed by the Panchayat till the bridge was reconstructed on Saturday, January 7, in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Youth Red Cross, Besant College for Women cleaned the bus shelter of Mangaluru City Corporation at Lalbagh on Saturday. The cleaning had been organised by Dakshina Kannada unit of the Indian Red Cross and Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists under their ‘Clean Mangaluru’ campaign. Speaking on the occasion the Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said that voluntary cleaning of public places helped in keeping the city clean. He said that the campaign should prompt youth to take up more such activities.

Kemmannu hanging bridge closed for use

The hanging bridge or the suspension bridge at Kemmannu in Udupi has been closed for use, according to Tonse Gram Panchayat. The bridge has been closed as it is in dangerous condition. It had been built to connect Timmanna Kudru. No tourists or others will be allowed on the bridge till it is rebuilt, an official release said.

Fire under control at Pachchanady, says MCC

The fire which broke out at the legacy waste site of Mangaluru City Corporation in Pachchanady on Friday was under control on Saturday, according to Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner of the corporation. “It is under control. But we will have to wait for it to completely get resolved,” the Commissioner said. “The fire on surface has more or less been extinguished although smoke still continues to emanate from below in some pockets. We have cut those inaccessible pockets completely to avoid spreading,” Mr. Sridhar said adding that the fire extinguishing operations which went on till 2 a.m. on Saturday resumed later at 6.30 a.m. Fire tenders from State Fire Department and from various industries like MSEZ, KIOCL, NMPA, HPCL, MCF and Mangaluru Airport involved in the operation.

No power in Mangaluru on January 10

Power supply to some areas in Mangaluru will be stopped on January 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Urwa Church Road, Lady Hill Junction, Saibaba Mandir, Attur Lane Road, Bikarnakatte, Jayashree Gate, Sharabatkatte, Yeyyadi, Yeyyadi Industrial Area, Datta Nagara, Malli Compound, Padavu and Kalaikandettu. It is for maintenance works.

