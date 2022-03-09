Students booked for issuing life threat

The Mangaluru North Police have registered a case against Hiba Sheik and six other students of P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, on the charge of threatening students.

In a complaint, Kavana Shetty, a third year B.Com student, has said Hiba Sheik and a few other girls were not allowed to write the internal examination at the college on March 3 as they refused to remove hijab in the examination hall.

On March 4, Hiba Sheik and six other students stood outside the college gate and abused those coming out after writing the internal examination for complaining to teachers about hijab. Some of the students were also threatened with their life.

The Mangaluru North Police took approval of the jurisdictional magistrate and registered a case for offence under Sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that college principal Rajashekar Hebbar had filed a complaint accusing Hiba Sheik of misrepresenting that he had given permission to write the examination with hijab. She was also accused of giving false statements against teachers and other staff members and bringing disrepute to the institution. “This complaint was not registered as there was a legal opinion that no case is made out of these allegations,” Mr. Kumar said. The principal was asked to pursue his case with the Department of Collegiate Education.

Earlier, the Mangaluru North Police had registered a complaint by Hiba Sheik accusing 15 and more students affiliated with ABVP of harassing and abusing them outside the college gate on March 4.

In addition, the Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime Station has registered a complaint regarding threats to student Sai Sandesh on Instagram and other social media over the hijab row.

Thus, three cases have been registered relating to the incident at the college on March 4.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad met the Police Commissioner and sought action against a deliberate attempt to destabilise communal harmony and target ABVP activists.