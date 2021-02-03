Mangaluru

Students asked to face challenges in life to emerge strong

Motivational speaker Manjunath D. addressing MBA students of Post Graduate Department of Business administration, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, in Mangaluru on Tuesday at a programme jointly organised by the institute and The Hindu.  

Motivational speaker Manjunath D. on Tuesday asked students to think positively and face challenges in life to emerge strong.

Addressing MBA students of Post Graduate Department of Business Administration, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, at a programme jointly organised by the institute and The Hindu in Mangaluru, he asked students to have an open mind while dealing with issues. “Mind is like a parachute. Keep it open,” he said.

Mr. Manjunath said that developing a positive attitude will help overcome negative thoughts. “If one wants to develop positive attitude, then one has to face the challenges,” he said.

Asking students not to hesitate in appreciating others, encouraging and sharing their happiness, he said that one can, if required, criticise too in a healthy manner.

“Start loving yourself. Your best friend is yourself,” he said and asked students to set goals in life and make efforts to achieve them with confidence.

Claret Mendonca, Head, Post Graduate Department of Business Administration, and Neeraj Rai, Assistant Professor, were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 12:28:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/students-asked-to-face-challenges-in-life-to-emerge-strong/article33734772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY