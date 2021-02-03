Students asked to face challenges in life to emerge strong

Motivational speaker Manjunath D. on Tuesday asked students to think positively and face challenges in life to emerge strong.
Addressing MBA students of Post Graduate Department of Business Administration, Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri, at a programme jointly organised by the institute and The Hindu in Mangaluru, he asked students to have an open mind while dealing with issues. “Mind is like a parachute. Keep it open,” he said.
Mr. Manjunath said that developing a positive attitude will help overcome negative thoughts. “If one wants to develop positive attitude, then one has to face the challenges,” he said.
Asking students not to hesitate in appreciating others, encouraging and sharing their happiness, he said that one can, if required, criticise too in a healthy manner.
“Start loving yourself. Your best friend is yourself,” he said and asked students to set goals in life and make efforts to achieve them with confidence.
Claret Mendonca, Head, Post Graduate Department of Business Administration, and Neeraj Rai, Assistant Professor, were present.
