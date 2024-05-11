GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students advised to plan well in advance to get into desired colleges, courses

Published - May 11, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sacheth Suvarna, Nodal Officer, Karnataka Examinations Authority, speaking in The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S. M Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday.

Expressing the need for students to list out desired courses and colleges before the start of seat allotment process, Nodal Officer of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Sacheth Suvarna said this list could be prepared by taking a look at the last year’s seat allotment.

In his talk on ‘Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling’ at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 in Mangaluru on Saturday, Mr. Suvarna said that during the seat selection process, many students have been found to be ignorant of courses and colleges out there. “If not planned well in advance, students end up studying in colleges they do not aspire for.” Apart from looking at the faculty and facilities, other aspects, including the condition of the hostel, has to be looked into, Mr. Suvarna said.

Going through the previous year’s seat allotment, which is available on the KEA website, will help in broadly identify institutions where the student can get the seat for the course they are interested in. Mr. Suvarna asked students to peruse the CET brochure thoroughly to get clear understanding of the seat allocation process. After admission to a college, students should report to the KEA about the fee paid at the college, he said.

K. Mahabalesh Shetty, Professor & HOD, Department of Forensics and Toxicology, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, speaking at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S. M Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday.

In the session on ‘Medical streams’, K. Mahabalesh Shetty, Professor and Head of Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, asked students to explore nursing and paramedical courses, which have good employment opportunities. There is severe shortage of nurses in India and aboard. There are readymade jobs on pursuing 20 paramedical courses, he said.

R.G. D’Souza, Principal of Yenepoya Institute of Technology, Moodbidri, speaking at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday.

R.G. D’Souza, Principal of Yenepoya Institute of Technology, said doing engineering course alone will not serve the purpose. Students should develop multiple skill sets.

Sidharth Goyal, DCP (L&O), speaking at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S. M Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday.

On the Civil Service Examination, Sidharth Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said it was important for the candidate to study the syllabus of the subjects they chose and come out with their own strategy of preparation. As there will be new developments, completion of syllabus will not be happening. “From day one you need to revise and also consolidate information,”

Stressing on reading of newspapers, Mr. Goyal said coaching can be taken based on strength and weakness. Aspirants can freely approach officers for advise and guidance.

Career counsellor Syed Sadath Pasha spoke on general education.

