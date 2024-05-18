GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students accused of obstructing police’s work

Published - May 18, 2024 07:23 am IST - MANGALURU, MAY 17:

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi police booked two law students who allegedly refused to produce relevant documents before a Traffic Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and filmed their conversation with the police officer.

In the compliant, PSI Sudershan Doddmani said on May 15 night he saw one student riding motorcycle without wearing helmet and also speaking on the mobile phone. The PSI stopped the motorcycle and asked the student to pay the fine. The student asked the PSI to issue him a notice. The PSI then asked the student to produce document that has latter’s residential address.

Soon after, the student’s classmate came to the spot in another motorcycle. Stating that they were law students, the two recorded on their mobile phones their conversation with the PSI.

The Udupi police booked students Shrivatsa and Ganesh Poojary for offences punishable under Section 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharge of duty) of Indian Penal Code.

Theft:

A 68-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost ₹ 2.16 lakh worth gold ornaments and ₹ 5,000 while travelling in the bus from Dharmastala to Soutadka on May 15.

In the complaint to Dharmastala police, Bayamma said she came to Dharmastala from Bengaluru on May 14 morning and had darshan of presiding deity. On May 15 morning she checked her purse containing gold ornaments and cash and boarded bus to Soutadka. She had darshan of deity at Soutadka and came to a shop to purchase some articles. Bayamma then noticed that her ornaments and cash had been stolen. The Dharmastala police registered her complaint for the offence punishable under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code.

