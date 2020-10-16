Student projects of St. Joseph Engineering College win award

MANGALURU

16 October 2020 09:53 IST

Two projects of students of St. Joseph Engineering College here have won ‘Best Project of the Year Award’ in the 43rd series of Student Projects Programme organised by Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology recently. A total of 13 students project proposals from the college had been approved for the KSCST sponsorship for the academic year 2019-2020. Of them, two projects got the award. A project is “Design and Fabrication of Combined Wheelchair and Bed” by Preetham A. Almeida, Naveen G Chalwadi, Paramvir Singh Chambyal and Rion Francis Pinto, under the guidance of Yathish Kumar K and Binu K. G. from the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Another project is “Eye in the Sky” by Sushan Sapaliga, Princy Paul D’Silva, Rachel Pinto and S.B. Shubra under the guidance of Vijetha U. from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Advertising

Advertising