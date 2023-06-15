June 15, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - MANGALURU

Students from Dakshina Kannada district have largely scored well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

S.H. Byresh, a native of Kolar and student of Expert Pre-University College in Mangaluru, secured 710 of 720 marks, and secured all-India ranking (AIR) of 48. His classmate Shamik Abdul Rehman had AIR of 180, with a score of 702. Arnav Kamath got AIR of 307 with a score of 700, and Rohit Gejje got AIR of 868 with a score of 690.

Expert Group of Institutions Chairman Narendra L. Nayak said 1,307 of 1,365 students enrolled in his two pre-university colleges have qualified for admission to medical courses. Three students have scored 700 marks or more, while eight scored between 675 and 699. There were 22 students who scored between 650 and 674 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 363 students of Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-University College, Moodbidri, have qualified for medical courses. Two students have scored more than 650 marks, while 10 scored more than 600 marks. M. Vaishak topped with 686 marks, followed by Ananthakrishna Desai (663) and G.N. Lochan Gowda (640).

As many as 1,525 of the 1,733 students of Alva’s Pre-University College qualified for medical seats. Five students scored more than 650 marks, 32 scored more than 600 marks, and 206 students scored above 500 marks. “Of the 206 students, 138 students did not have to pay tuition fee, as they were part of an adoption scheme of the college,” said Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva.

Of the students from Excel Pre-University College, Guruvayanakere, Adit Jain secured 692 marks, while Sanjana Irayyanavar secured 649 marks. A total of 11 students scored above 600 marks, while 26 students scored above 550 marks.

Of the students from Ambika Pre-University College and Ambika Pre-University Residential College in Puttur, Kushi from Padil secured 618 marks, while S. Anantaram from Kasaragod (Kerala) scored 592 marks. Ashish Govind from Bellare secured 588 marks. A total of seven students scored more than 540 marks and 11 scored more than 460 marks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.