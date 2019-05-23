Student issued transfer certificate over college dress code issue

Fathima Fazeel, a pre-university student, here on Wednesday accused St. Agnes Pre University College of curbing her right to religious freedom by issuing transfer certificate on completing her first year pre-university and denying her admission for the second year.

Ms. Fazeel was issued transfer certificate by the college after she insisted that the college allow her to continue to sport her headgear when she filed application for admission for the second year. The college said that Ms. Fazeel had been warned in the first year itself against violating the dress code of the college and there was no question of it granting her exemption for the second year.

Addressing a press meet at the office of the Campus Front of India, Ms. Fazeel said that Article 25 to 28 of the Constitution provides for a person to profess one’s religion. Moreover, the Department of Pre University has barred colleges from prescribing uniform for students. The college has not only infringed her Constitutional right but also acted in contrary to rules prescribed by the government, she said.

Questioning the silence of district in-charge Minister U.T. Khader and the district administration on the issue, Ms. Fazeel said that the two seem to support the contention of the college.

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has threatened to launch an agitation if the college did not allow the student to continue her studies.

The college has been maintaining that it has prescribed a dress code for all students and that they are bound to follow it.