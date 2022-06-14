Student found dead in hostel room

A 15-year-old student of a residential school in the city was found dead in his room in the school’s hostel in Talapady on Sunday.

The Ullal Police gave the name of the student as Poorvaj, from Hosakote.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Monday that the police have recovered a note purportedly written by Poorvaj.

He has, in the letter, said that he was ending his life as he could not make a phone call to his mother on her birthday on Saturday, according to Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, family members of Poorvaj have asked the police to investigate the death.

The Ullal Police have registered a case under Section 174 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death under mysterious circumstances. The police will inquire into the hostel’s rules regarding permission for children to make phone calls to their parents.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)