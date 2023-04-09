ADVERTISEMENT

Student drowns in Koosalli Falls in Yedthare

April 09, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chiranth Shetty, studying in Mangaluru and a native of Koppa, drowned in Koosalli Falls near Byndoor on Friday, April 7. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 20-year-old student from Mangaluru drowned in Koosalli Falls in Yedthare village under Byndoor police limits on April 7.

Police gave the name of the student as Chiranth Shetty, son of Kumaraswamy, an assistant Sub Inspector of police in Koppa. The victim was doing his B.Com in a Mangaluru College and staying in a paying guest accommodation.

According to the police, the deceased went to his PG inmate friend Akshay Achari, a resident of Byndoor along with four other friends on Thursday evening as it was holiday on Friday. After lunch, the friends visited nearby Koosalli Falls.

While Chiranth entered the waters beneath the falls as he knew swimming, the other stayed back. Within minutes, he disappeared in the water. Chiranth’s body was fished out on April 8.

Byndoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.

