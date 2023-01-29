Student dies under mysterious circumstances in Belthangady taluk

January 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 16 year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house near her school in Gerukatte in Belthangady police limits on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Asifa, daughter of Abdul Razak Usman, resident of Kaniyur-Belthangady, and a student of a school in Gerukatte. The exact cause for her death was yet to be ascertained.

Mr. Usman told the police that he had dropped Ms. Asifa at Kuppettu on his way to Mangaluru on Saturday morning, while the daughter proceeded towards the school.

He was informed by the school authorities that his daughter was unwell later and he returned to the school, only to find the dead body at the Belthangady government hospital.

According to the police, Ms. Asifa, on her way to the school, went to the house of Hassainar near the school, and went to the washroom.

When the girl did not come out, Mr. Hassainar’s wife Rukiya knocked on the washroom door, and when there was no response, informed gram panchayat member Abdul Karim and the school principal.

On peeping through the window, they found Ms. Asifa lying inside the washroom. They broke the door open and rushed the girl to the Belthangady hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The Belthangady police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.