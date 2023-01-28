HamberMenu
Student crushed under the wheels of bus in Kundapura

The deceased was travelling on the foot board of the bus. The police said the bus driver applied breaks suddenly as a passenger was to deboard the bus. Poojary then lost balance and fell off the bus

January 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old final year B.Com student died after he fell off a private bus and was crushed under its rear wheels near Hemmady in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, January 28.

The Kundapura Traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Sudeep Poojary, a resident of Kattabelthoor near Hemmady. On Saturday, he was travelling to the college on the foot board of the bus. He was studying in Kalavara Varadaraj M. Shetty Government First Grade College, Koteshwara near Kundapura.

The police said the bus driver applied breaks suddenly as a passenger was to deboard the bus. Poojary then lost balance and fell off the bus. He came under the wheels of the bus and sustained injury on his waist and legs. The student died on the spot.

Following counselling by ophthalmologist Vijyalalakshmi, Nagappa Poojary and Jalaja, parents of Sudeep, agreed to donate eyes of their son. Arrangements were made to remove cornea and preserve it in a hospital for use of the needy.

Kundapura traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

