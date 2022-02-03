Student assaulted in yet another moral policing incident in Kundapur

MANGALURU

03 February 2022 23:54 IST

One of the accused named as Taufiq

In yet another moral policing incident, four men assaulted an ITI student for talking to a girl from another community on a bus near Halady of Kundapur taluk in Udupi district on Thursday morning.

The police said that Shashank (19) was travelling with his friend, a B.Sc student from a minority community, on the bus heading towards Kundapur. Near Halady, four men confronted Shashank and rained blows on him. Three of the men got off the bus, while the fourth travelled till Kundapur.

Shashank received treatment at the Kundapur Government Hospital and then filed a complaint against the four men at the Shankaranarayana Police Station under whose jurisdiction the assault took place.

The police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 323, 341, 504, 506 and 295 (A) read with 34 of Indian Penal Code. A search is on for the accused. The police said that one of the accused has been identified as Taufiq (31).

The police said that a few days ago the accused had threatened Shashank against speaking to his friend.