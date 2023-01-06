Student arrested by NIA is son of Congress leader in Brahmavar: Udupi MLA

January 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, said on Friday that Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, an engineering student at a college in Mangaluru, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday in connection with the Shivamogga Islamic State conspiracy case, is the son of a Congress leader in Brahmavar. It revealed that the Congress has links with persons involved in terrorist activities, he said.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that the NIA stated that the student hailed from Varamballi, Brahmavar, in Udupi district. It was found that he is the son of Thajuddin Ibrahim, general secretary of Brahmavar Block Congress. “Mr. Thajuddin is an active Congress worker and is close to party leaders D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and U.T. Khader. It proved the nexus between the Congress and those involved in terrorist activities,” Mr. Bhat alleged.

The MLA said that the NIA investigation was rolling out matters of concern. He appealed to the government to intensify the investigation. In addition, the government should conduct an investigation into “such hidden activities” in the coastal belt. The NIA should keep an extra vigil on the coastal belt, he said.

Mr. Bhat said that the Congress should clarify whether it will remove Mr. Ibrahim from the position. “The Congress should own up the responsibility for the terrorist link,” he said.

He further said that the government should further conduct an investigation into the family background of the Congress leader.

Mr. Bhat said that the student’s mother is a teacher at a government college in Tenkanidiyoor in Udupi. He (the MLA) has complained to B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, as earlier she spoke against patriotism and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Audio clippings pertaining to the same have been handed over to the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Udupi unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded on Friday that the government should also conduct an inquiry on Mr. Thajuddin. Dinesh Mendon, Udupi district secretary of the VHP, alleged in a statement that some Congress leaders were supporting persons involved in terrorist activities.