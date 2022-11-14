Struggle will be shifted to Hejmady if toll is hiked exorbitantly: Muneer Katipalla

November 14, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Surathkal Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi Convener on Monday warned that the struggle against illegal toll collection at Surathkal will be shifted to Hejmady if the toll was abnormally increased at Hejmady.

Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its Gazette Notification on Friday has clearly said that the toll payable for the Port Connectivity Road Project on NH 66 between Nanthoor and Surahtkal was being handed over to Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. that had built the four-lane Talapady-Kundapur NH 66. The concessionaire would collect the toll payable at Surathkal at its Hejmady Toll Plaza, the Ministry said.

Mr. Katipalla said the samithi was fighting against the illegal toll collection at Surathkal and if it gets shifted to Hejmady, that too would have to be opposed. Meanwhile, the ongoing dharna that entered the 18th day on Monday would continue till the NHAI stops toll collection at Surathkal, he said.

Criticising Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel for thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for cancelling the Surathkal Toll Plaza, Mr. Katipalla said that the MP instead should have expressed regret for harassing the common man, the agitating members of the Samithi and organisations for over six years. The MP used the administration to harass the protestors, sent police to their homes at night, prevented their lawful agitation and did such other things to curb the struggle against the toll plaza, he said.

No exemption for KA 19?

With the toll payable at Surathkal getting merged with MoRTH notification, the exemption being offered at Surathkal Toll Plaza for private four-wheelers registered in Mangaluru (KA-19) is likely to be discontinued.

As people were protesting against the toll plaza at Surathkal, the administration and the National Highways Authority of India had an informal arrangement to exempt Mangaluru vehicles from paying toll. This was on the ground that the toll plaza was situated within the Mangaluru City Corporation limits and affects regular commuters within the city limits.

The Hejmady Toll Plaza is, however, situated far away from Mangaluru, in Udupi district and the exemption for KA-19 vehicles is unlikely to continue, observe experts.